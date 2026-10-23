BW Linz fans watched the 1-0 game from outside the stadium

Linz Defended First Place

Shortly afterward, Vucic hit the post, and Austria squandered two chances in the second half. The score remained 1–0 for Linz, who followed up their win against Vienna (2–0 over FAC) and defended first place. The Blau-Weiß fans who had traveled with the team celebrated peacefully from outside the stadium! Because not all visiting fans could have fit into the away section, which holds only 156 fans, the match was watched en masse from outside as a show of solidarity.