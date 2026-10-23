Wels loses 2-6 in the 2nd Division!
BW Linz fans watched the 1-0 game from outside the stadium
A turbulent Friday night in the 2nd League! FC Hertha Wels suffered a 2–6 debacle at home against Voitsberg, for which coach Markus Lackner took responsibility. Then BW Linz defended its top spot in the standings with a 1–0 win at Austria Salzburg. All the traveling Blau-Weiß fans watched the match from outside the stadium out of solidarity!
Only 155 seconds had passed—while some Wels fans were still waiting in line for their first drink at the concession stand—when Svec sent the ball wriggling into the Voitsberg net for a 1–0 lead! But the Styrians were just as ice-cold in front of the opponent’s goal as the Zipfer beer, turning the game around in six minutes (25th, 26th, and 31st)—1–3!
Wels ran straight into disaster
The shortcomings in Wels’ defense were glaring: Voitsberg’s four-goal scorer Fabian Schubert found the net three times on the counterattack, and in the end, it was a 2–6 debacle! “We were convinced we could press high, but we didn’t execute that on the field and were punished for it. I take full responsibility for that,” Lackner said self-critically.
“We were convinced we could press high, but we didn’t execute that on the field and were punished for it. I take full responsibility for that.”
Wels-Coach Markus Lackner
Madritsch scored the Blau-Weiß-Gold goal
Blau-Weiß coach Köllner (“A focused performance”) had no reason to be critical in Salzburg/Maxglan. A “super minute” put the Linz team on the path to victory: At the back, goalie Giuliani made a save in a one-on-one against Austria’s Huetz—and almost immediately afterward, Vucic laid the ball off to Diego Madritsch following a cross from Frieser, and Madritsch finished it off beautifully (28th minute).
Linz Defended First Place
Shortly afterward, Vucic hit the post, and Austria squandered two chances in the second half. The score remained 1–0 for Linz, who followed up their win against Vienna (2–0 over FAC) and defended first place. The Blau-Weiß fans who had traveled with the team celebrated peacefully from outside the stadium! Because not all visiting fans could have fit into the away section, which holds only 156 fans, the match was watched en masse from outside as a show of solidarity.
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