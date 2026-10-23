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No driver's license either

“Okay, then bye”: Drunk driver just ran off

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23.10.2026 19:49
In Maria Neustift, police caught a drunk driver without a license (stock photo).
In Maria Neustift, police caught a drunk driver without a license (stock photo).(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

During a traffic stop in the municipality of Maria Neustift (Upper Austria), a drunk driver—who hasn’t had a driver’s license for years—suddenly vanished. The 35-year-old apparently tried to avoid a breathalyzer test by fleeing. He turned around and sprinted off through the woods. Now he faces multiple charges.

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The man had previously been stopped by a police patrol in his home municipality of Maria Neustift for a driver and vehicle check. During the stop, the officers determined that he had not held a driver’s license for several years. Based on his symptoms, officers also suspected he was under the influence of alcohol, a suspicion that was confirmed by a test using a non-calibrated preliminary breathalyzer.

Breathalyzer
Breathalyzer(Bild: Kerschbaummayr Werner)

Told Goodbye by Police Officers
For this reason, the man was asked to take a calibrated breathalyzer test. When a second patrol brought the necessary testing equipment to the scene, the 35-year-old suddenly turned around and said goodbye to the police officers with the words, “Okay, then bye.” He then disappeared on foot into the adjacent forest and was not seen again.

The keys to his company vehicle were handed over to the company’s manager that same day. The 35-year-old is being charged with driving without a license, refusing a breathalyzer test, and other offenses at the Steyr-Land District Administration Office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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