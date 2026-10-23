7,793 Days After the Murder: Acquittal in the Kammerer Case!

Traveled all the way from Australia

But the man, who had emigrated to Australia years ago (which had always been his plan), consistently denied the crime. In court, he fought back tears. “I am innocent; please acquit me and let me watch my son grow up,” the father of a two-year-old pleaded to the jury. He said he had traveled 15,000 kilometers of his own free will to prove his innocence. “What was done to my college classmate back then is absolutely cruel. But I had no reason to brutally stab her to death,” said the defendant.