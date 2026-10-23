Annual pass for €483
Effective in 2027: Major price hike at Wiener Linien
Wiener Linien is once again raising its prices significantly. This is particularly evident with the annual pass—which will cost a whopping 483.10 euros starting in 2027. A list shows all the new prices.
“To secure Wiener Linien’s services in the long term, fares will be adjusted effective January 1, 2027.” The adjustment is based on the 12-month average of the consumer price index. Accordingly, prices for 2027 will increase by 3.45 percent.
In Vienna, the annual pass will then cost 483.10 euros when paid in a single installment. This makes the pass 16.10 euros more expensive than in 2026. The “Youth, Senior, and Special” fare will cost 310.40 euros in the future, while a single-ride ticket will cost 3.10 euros digitally or 3.30 euros in paper form, Wiener Linien announced on Friday.
Wiener Linien passengers will also have to dig deeper into their pockets for a day pass in the future. Instead of the previous 9.70 euros, the 24-hour pass will cost a whopping 10.10 euros online starting in 2027, and at the ticket counter, the price will even rise to 10.60 euros.
On its website, Wiener Linien published a list of all the new prices:
“Avoiding Large Price Jumps”
Wiener Linien justified the price adjustment by stating that fares will be regularly aligned with general price trends in the future. “This makes planning easier for both passengers and Wiener Linien,” the announcement stated. The aim is to avoid large price jumps.
It will also become more expensive for passengers without a ticket: Fare evaders will pay 140 euros, and 191 euros after a payment reminder.
Adjustments Also in Lower Austria and Burgenland
Fares are also being raised in other states in eastern Austria. In Lower Austria and Burgenland, a single-ride ticket will cost 2.40 euros in the future (2026: 2.30 euros), and a day pass will cost 4.70 euros (2026: 4.50 euros). The VOR KlimaTicket MetropolRegion (valid in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland) will cost 1,053.10 euros annually at full price with a one-time payment (up from 1,019), €738.40 for seniors, and €738.40 for youth/special rates.
For the VOR KlimaTicket Region (valid in Lower Austria and Burgenland), the annual cost is 570 euros at full price with a one-time payment, 428 euros for seniors, and 428 euros for youth/special.
The price for the Youth Ticket—valid for trips from home to school and to the workplace—remains unchanged at 29.60 euros. This is also the base price for the Top Youth Ticket, which allows them unlimited use of all network lines in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland. The fare component of the Top Youth Ticket will be “indexed” starting with the 2027–28 school year. It will then cost 103 euros instead of the current 101 euros.
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