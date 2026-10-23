"Deeply shaken"
Meghan Has Known About Allegations Against Her Father Since 2018!
Shocking statement from Duchess Meghan! The Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry has confirmed that she was confronted as early as 2018 with serious allegations of pedophilia against her father, Thomas.
Meghan stated in her statement to the British “Sun”: “I am deeply shaken by the news that has come to light over the past 24 hours, and my thoughts are with all the children who may have been harmed.”
“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Protection Service. That letter was subsequently leaked to me. Disturbing and upsetting allegations were made against my father, and I was assured that they would be investigated,” the Duchess said.
She continued: “I hope it can now be understood that, despite the distortions in some media reports over the past few years, any distance I’ve kept from my father and my decision not to allow him contact with our children had a single reason: to protect them.”
Suddenly, “the story” is completely different
According to previous reports, Harry and Meghan had lost contact with Thomas Markle in 2018 due to his ties to the tabloid media. The rift occurred shortly before the wedding, which he ultimately did not attend. He had been caught staging paparazzi photos for money. At the time, Markle claimed he had been unable to attend the wedding for health reasons.
He had actually been scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle. That duty was ultimately taken on by her father-in-law, King Charles, who was still the heir to the throne at the time.
Meghan’s statement now suggests that the real reason for the rift lies in the allegations against Meghan’s father.
“Although the extent of what has now been revealed is more repulsive than one could ever imagine, it is my sincerest hope that justice will be fully served and that the safety and protection of innocent children will continue to be the top priority,” Meghan also stated.
Boxes Full of Child Abuse Material
On Friday, serious allegations of pedophilia against Duchess Meghan’s father came to light after Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., discovered four large boxes in his father’s former home in the Philippines containing “hundreds, if not thousands” of images depicting child abuse and alerted the police.
According to a report in the “Daily Mail,” Markle strongly denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies.”
Ministry of Justice Confirms Investigation
A state secretary at the Philippine Department of Justice confirmed to the German Press Agency upon inquiry that a complaint against the 82-year-old is currently under investigation. He said a task force against human trafficking and online child sexual abuse in Cebu is handling the case. Thomas Markle is now living in the U.S. again. Investigations are reportedly underway there as well. According to the British “Sun,” the FBI confirmed receiving an affidavit regarding the discovery and announced an investigation.
Neither Prince Harry nor the British royal family has issued any statements regarding the shocking revelations. King Charles’s younger son moved back to England with his wife and two children at the end of August after spending six years in the U.S. In an interview this week, he stated his desire to reconcile with his father, Charles, and his brother, William.
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