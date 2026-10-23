Meghan Has Known About Allegations Against Her Father Since 2018!

Ministry of Justice Confirms Investigation

A state secretary at the Philippine Department of Justice confirmed to the German Press Agency upon inquiry that a complaint against the 82-year-old is currently under investigation. He said a task force against human trafficking and online child sexual abuse in Cebu is handling the case. Thomas Markle is now living in the U.S. again. Investigations are reportedly underway there as well. According to the British “Sun,” the FBI confirmed receiving an affidavit regarding the discovery and announced an investigation.