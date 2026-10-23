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More than 33,000 euros

“RaBatman” gratefully accepts generous donations

Nachrichten
23.10.2026 10:52
The fundraising goal was surpassed within a day—and a substantial amount has since been raised.
The fundraising goal was surpassed within a day—and a substantial amount has since been raised.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Andrea Kloimstein, Screenshot gofundme.com, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Markus Schütz
Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Von Markus Schütz und Philipp Zimmermann

Will he accept the money or not? “RaBatman” has now settled this open question. As his attorney confirmed to the “Krone,” the 23-year-old former Billa cashier from Linz will accept the 33,000 euros and use it to pay off his debts. If any money remains after that, he plans to donate it.

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“I’d like to thank everyone who supported me. At least now I no longer have to carry this financial burden around with me,” says the 23-year-old from Linz with relief. As reported, the former Billa cashier generously granted customers discounts. During an audit, the illegal activities came to light, and the young man was fired. In court, he was sentenced to five months of probation. He must also repay the damages—a total of 25,700 euros.

“I don’t deserve this”
When it came to repaying the debt, the Linz resident—who is celebrated online as “RaBatman”—received support from 2,300 people. A total of 33,613 euros was even raised on the “GoFundMe” donation platform. As of Friday, however, it was unclear whether the now-mechanic’s apprentice actually intended to accept the money. “My client was very pleased and gratefully accepts the money,” his attorney, Gernot Weiß, confirmed in an interview with the “Krone.”

The 23-year-old plans to use the donated money to make amends for the damage and to cover all related expenses. If anything remains after that, however, he does not intend to profit from it. “I don’t deserve that,” said the former cashier. Instead, the money is to be donated to charitable organizations. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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