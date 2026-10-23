“RaBatman” gratefully accepts generous donations

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported me. At least now I no longer have to carry this financial burden around with me,” says the 23-year-old from Linz with relief. As reported, the former Billa cashier generously granted customers discounts. During an audit, the illegal activities came to light, and the young man was fired. In court, he was sentenced to five months of probation. He must also repay the damages—a total of 25,700 euros.