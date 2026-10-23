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Woman Bleed to Death

Charges for fatal abuse nearly finalized

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23.10.2026 10:42
The murder in Marchtrenk shocked the entire country
The murder in Marchtrenk shocked the entire country(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

Following a fatal abuse case in Marchtrenk, the first indictment is being prepared. However, it is not directed against the victim’s husband, who is alleged to be responsible for the 40-year-old woman’s death, but against an acquaintance of his who is alleged to have sexually assaulted the heavily intoxicated woman twice. 

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A spokeswoman for the Wels District Attorney’s Office confirmed a report by the OÖN, stating that charges of sexual abuse of a defenseless person will now be filed. The indictment is expected to be filed with the court by the end of next week at the latest. The 51-year-old, who is in pretrial detention, has admitted to the allegations. The penalty range for the offense he is charged with is between five and 15 years.

Investigation into husband still ongoing
In the case of the husband, who is the same age, the investigationis still ongoing. The allegations against him are much more serious: he is charged with killing his wife during an act of abuse. He is being investigated for the sexual abuse of a defenseless or vulnerable person resulting in death. This offense carries the same sentencing range as murder—ten to 20 years or life imprisonment.

Further investigations are still ongoing
Another question under investigation is whether the main suspect may have offered his wife to other men for abuse in exchange for money. Investigations into this are also ongoing. However, according to the district attorney’s office, there is currently no evidence in the case file pointing to a rape ring.

Found in her home
The 40-year-old victim was found on June 26 with heavily bleeding wounds in her home in Marchtrenk. Paramedics could only confirm the woman’s death. Due to the nature of her injuries, an autopsy was ordered, which revealed the full extent of the crime.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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