Loot Given Away
After a Night of Partying, Two Teens Smashed a Cigarette Vending Machine
This probably falls under the category of youthful mischief: early Sunday morning at the train station in Schwanenstadt, two boys (ages 16 and 14) smashed the glass of a cigarette vending machine. They gave away some of the cigarettes they stole. In Bad Ischl, a real crook was caught.
In the early morning hours of October 18—which was a Sunday—the perpetrators used rocks to smash the glass of a cigarette vending machine near the Schwanenstadt train station and stole cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other items from it.
“It Was a Spree”
Extensive investigations led to the identification of two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, both from the Wels-Land district. Both confessed to committing the crime after partying in Schwanenstadt. The 16-year-old reportedly sold some of his share of the loot and gave some away, while the 14-year-old consumed it himself or threw it away out of fear.
A suspect was also identified in Ischl
A suspect has now been identified in connection with an attempted burglary on July 7, 2025, and a completed burglary on July 13, 2025, in Bad Ischl. The 48-year-old man from the Gmunden district is accused—and denies the charges—of attempting to break into a locked pavilion on the dates in question, according to the police. On July 7, 2025, the suspect is believed to have attempted to pry open a window with a screwdriver but was interrupted by a witness. On July 13, 2025, he is alleged to have smashed the window with a rock and thus gained entry to the building, where he is said to have stolen a bracelet.
E-bike Also Stolen
During the investigation, the tool used in the crime and the stolen goods were found in the suspect’s apartment and unequivocally linked to the crime. In addition, the 48-year-old is accused of stealing an e-bike at the Bad Ischl train station in the summer of 2025.
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