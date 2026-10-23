After a Night of Partying, Two Teens Smashed a Cigarette Vending Machine

A suspect was also identified in Ischl

A suspect has now been identified in connection with an attempted burglary on July 7, 2025, and a completed burglary on July 13, 2025, in Bad Ischl. The 48-year-old man from the Gmunden district is accused—and denies the charges—of attempting to break into a locked pavilion on the dates in question, according to the police. On July 7, 2025, the suspect is believed to have attempted to pry open a window with a screwdriver but was interrupted by a witness. On July 13, 2025, he is alleged to have smashed the window with a rock and thus gained entry to the building, where he is said to have stolen a bracelet.



E-bike Also Stolen

During the investigation, the tool used in the crime and the stolen goods were found in the suspect’s apartment and unequivocally linked to the crime. In addition, the 48-year-old is accused of stealing an e-bike at the Bad Ischl train station in the summer of 2025.