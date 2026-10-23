Teenage Blitz Heists: Burglaries Just to Be “Cool”

A Wave of Crimes from Vorarlberg to Vienna

In addition to Vienna, the states of Vorarlberg, Salzburg, and Upper Austria have also seen significant increases in commercial break-ins. In August, for example, officers apprehended a group led by a 14-year-old Syrian who is believed to be responsible for a large number of similar break-ins in Bludenz (Vorarlberg). At the end of August, a gang of youths was caught in Perg, Upper Austria, after breaking into various restaurants. In June, two minors used a hammer to break into a tobacco shop in the city of Salzburg. Their attempt to flee with cigarettes as loot failed.