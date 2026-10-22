LASK Makes History—Will a Champions League Upset Follow?

A 0-1 loss at AEK Athens, a 3-6 defeat at home against Liverpool—LASK had certainly envisioned a different start to their Champions League campaign. But on Wednesday night, Didi Kühbauer’s squad put on a spectacular performance. A 3-2 win over Sporting Lisbon—the spell is broken! For the first time in the club’s history, the Linz team has made its mark in the Champions League.