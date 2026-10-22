A Memorable Victory
LASK Makes History—Will a Champions League Upset Follow?
Huge celebrations at LASK! With their 3-2 victory over Sporting Lisbon on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, the Linz-based team has made history. Can they now pull off a major upset in the “Champions League”?
A 0-1 loss at AEK Athens, a 3-6 defeat at home against Liverpool—LASK had certainly envisioned a different start to their Champions League campaign. But on Wednesday night, Didi Kühbauer’s squad put on a spectacular performance. A 3-2 win over Sporting Lisbon—the spell is broken! For the first time in the club’s history, the Linz team has made its mark in the Champions League.
turned the game aroundAnd it was a historic triumph! According to the statistics provider Opta, LASK is the first Austrian team to come back from a deficit and win in the Champions League.
Christoph Lang (15') equalized the early 0–1 deficit following a controversial penalty by Luis Suárez (5'). Sasa Kalajdzic (63') and Krystof Danek (68') sealed the three points. Suarez’s second goal (89') came too late for Sporting.
Chances Have Significantly Increased
Unbelievable but true: After three rounds, LASK is now in 24th place—even within striking distance of the playoff spots. A major upset is on the horizon!
29.2 percent—that’s how high the probability is, according to the statistics platform “Football Meets Data,” that LASK will pull off a sensational promotion.
By comparison: Before the victory over Sporting, that probability stood at just 8.6 percent.
Here’s what’s next
On November 3, they’ll hope to add to their Champions League points tally in a home game against Slovan Bratislava. Before their January 19 match at Real Madrid, the Linz team will travel to Bodø/Glimt on November 24 and host Fenerbahçe on December 9. Finally, Porto will be their last home opponent on January 27.
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