Capital Increase Through
Fiber manufacturer Lenzing will close plant later after all
As part of a major cost-cutting package, the Upper Austrian fiber producer Lenzing is closing its plant in Heiligenkreuz, Burgenland—but now somewhat later than originally planned. The company has, however, completed the planned capital increase.
It was devastating news: As part of a major cost-cutting package, the Upper Austrian fiber manufacturer Lenzing announced that it would close its plant in Heiligenkreuz (Burgenland), which employs 285 people, by the end of the year. It won’t happen quite that quickly after all: “The plan is to cease production in Heiligenkreuz at the end of the first quarter of 2027,” Lenzing told the “Krone.” Until then, the majority of the workforce is expected to remain.
By extending production for a longer period, the company aims to “ensure a smooth transfer of production to other Lenzing sites” and “build up sufficient inventories” to be able to supply customers continuously. After that, production capacity will be relocated from Heiligenkreuz to Lenzing and to the plant in the U.S. This primarily involves nonwoven fibers.
At the same time, negotiations are currently underway with interested parties who could take over the plant in Heiligenkreuz. Lenzing aims to have clarity regarding a sale of the site by the end of the year.
Capital Increase Completed
Meanwhile, the company—whose headquarters and main plant are located in the Upper Austrian municipality of Lenzing—has completed its capital increase. A total of 34,411,626 new shares were subscribed for as part of the rights offering through the exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to a subscription rights exercise rate of 99 percent. Lenzing raised 301 million euros as a result. These funds are intended to finance the company’s new strategy.
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