Fiber manufacturer Lenzing will close plant later after all

It was devastating news: As part of a major cost-cutting package, the Upper Austrian fiber manufacturer Lenzing announced that it would close its plant in Heiligenkreuz (Burgenland), which employs 285 people, by the end of the year. It won’t happen quite that quickly after all: “The plan is to cease production in Heiligenkreuz at the end of the first quarter of 2027,” Lenzing told the “Krone.” Until then, the majority of the workforce is expected to remain.