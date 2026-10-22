Kühbauer grins: “He can have it in hindsight”

Kalajdzic: “Fought with everything we had”

He and his teammates also had to recover from a minor shock at the start of the second half. Jungwirth left the field after a collision with Suarez just outside the penalty area—a precautionary measure due to a possible head injury. “Of course, it was a moment of shock for us,” Kühbauer explained. “He wanted to get back in the game, but the doctor’s decision was the right one.” Kalajdzic would have liked to see Suarez receive a yellow card in that situation. His conclusion: “Every little foul against us was called, but sometimes nothing is called in our favor. That’s why I’m so proud of the team—because we fought back against everything.”