Livestock Transport Accident
Truck Trailer Carrying 700 Live Chickens Overturned
A truck-trailer combination carrying a total of 1,400 chickens veered off the road near Zell am Moos in Upper Austria early Thursday morning. The trailer, loaded with 700 animals, overturned in the process. As a result, numerous chickens escaped from their transport crates and had to be laboriously rounded up again by firefighters.
The accident involving the livestock transport vehicle occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday on the B 154 near Zell am Moos. “The truck, with its trailer and a total of 1,400 live chickens on board, veered off the right side of Mondseestraße. The trailer, which was carrying 700 chickens, tipped over,” explained Fire Department Incident Commander Stefan Buchner.
The truck driver, a 29-year-old Bosnian from Braunau, had veered onto the shoulder for unknown reasons, causing the trailer to skid, overturn, and come to rest across the roadway. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured in the accident, but according to the police, some of the chickens are not believed to have survived.
Additional Emergency Personnel Called In
At 2:51 a.m., the fire departments in Zell am Moos and Haslau were initially alerted. “Shortly after they arrived, however, two additional teams had to be called in. The Guggenberg Fire Department to secure the trailer and assist in rescuing the chickens from the transport crates. And the Vöcklabruck Fire Department with a crane truck to recover the overturned trailer,” said the incident commander.
Since the accident had also caused transport crates to be thrown onto the road and into the ditch, where they were damaged—allowing some chickens to escape—the emergency crews had to search for the strays. This was no easy task in the dark.
A total of 60 firefighters were on the scene. The surviving animals that were recaptured were loaded onto a replacement truck and transported away. The B 154 had to be completely closed in the Zell am Moos area for about two hours.
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