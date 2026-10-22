Truck Trailer Carrying 700 Live Chickens Overturned

Additional Emergency Personnel Called In

At 2:51 a.m., the fire departments in Zell am Moos and Haslau were initially alerted. “Shortly after they arrived, however, two additional teams had to be called in. The Guggenberg Fire Department to secure the trailer and assist in rescuing the chickens from the transport crates. And the Vöcklabruck Fire Department with a crane truck to recover the overturned trailer,” said the incident commander.