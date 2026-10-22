Red Cross Upper Austria Hit by Phishing Attack

We reached out to the Upper Austrian Red Cross at

. Here are their responses: “Yes, the Upper Austrian Red Cross was affected by a phishing attack beginning on October 10. Thanks to measures implemented quickly and existing technical security precautions, the impact was limited. Our employees also made an important contribution to containing the incident through their vigilance and excellent cooperation. The Upper Austrian Red Cross is working closely with external experts to investigate the incident and secure our systems. No further phishing emails have been sent from Red Cross employees’ accounts since last Friday. The situation has since stabilized significantly and is under control,” a spokesperson told the “Krone.”