Kalajdzic: “The Referee Wasn’t on His Game”

Sasa Kalajdzic (LASK goal scorer, via Canal+): “I always believed we could win. We played a very good game. The referee wasn’t really on his game, but we didn’t let that distract us. It’s an amazing feeling. And the reaction was great, too. That wasn’t a penalty—the ball went up without any contact. Every little thing we do gets called, but not when the opponent does it. But we have to focus on ourselves; we put in a good performance, so I’m proud of the team.