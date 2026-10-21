Reactions to the Victory
Kalajdzic: “The Referee Wasn’t on His Game”
Austrian champions LASK defeated Sporting Lisbon 3-2 on Wednesday evening, celebrating their first victory in the group stage on Matchday 3 of the Champions League. Here are the reactions to the game...
Didi Kühbauer (LASK coach, via Canal+): “The game got off to a really good start. The penalty call was very harsh. And when you consider that Sporting hadn’t lost a game so far, I have to give the team incredible credit. That was one of our best performances. You could see that the guys really believed in it after the 1–1. With the 2–1 and 3–1, we completely threw them off balance.”
Sasa Kalajdzic (LASK goal scorer, via Canal+): “I always believed we could win. We played a very good game. The referee wasn’t really on his game, but we didn’t let that distract us. It’s an amazing feeling. And the reaction was great, too. That wasn’t a penalty—the ball went up without any contact. Every little thing we do gets called, but not when the opponent does it. But we have to focus on ourselves; we put in a good performance, so I’m proud of the team.
Christoph Lang (LASK goal scorer, via Canal+): “Unbelievable—it’s an incredible feeling for all of us. Those last seven minutes felt like an eternity. Our goal was to stick to our game plan; that’s when we’re a good team on the international stage, too. And even though we got off to a very bad start, we had the confidence today. We’re going to celebrate properly today—and rightly so.”
Rui Borges (Sporting coach): “We turned the ball over three times and conceded three goals. It was due to a lack of inspiration throughout the entire game; our team energy wasn’t optimal either. After the equalizer, some players lost their strategic focus a bit. We were poorly positioned on offense, which led to those deadly counterattacks by our opponent.”
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