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Conference in Linz

“Bringing Medical Advances to Patients”

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21.10.2026 17:06
Around 500 participants attended the presentations at the Design Center Linz
Around 500 participants attended the presentations at the Design Center Linz(Bild: Wolfgang Simlinger)
Porträt von Constantin Handl
Von Constantin Handl

On Wednesday, the 24th Congress of the Upper Austrian Order Hospitals took place in Linz. Around 500 participants attended presentations on changes and adaptations in medicine and nursing, as well as on specific financial challenges and ways to effectively address them.

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We are currently witnessing profound and rapid changes in medicine, pharmacology, and nursing. It is crucial to remain open to new ideas and to alleviate fears. In this way, we provide guidance to our employees while consistently putting patients at the center of our care,” said Johann Minihuber, spokesperson for the Order Hospitals of Upper Austria.

“The Courage to Change”
This is precisely why the 24th International Congress of the Upper Austrian Order Hospitals, held at the Linz Design Center, focused on the theme “The Courage to Change” and the question of how open people are to changes in the healthcare sector. About 500 participants, primarily from the healthcare and social services sectors, attended five presentations and a discussion.

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If costs continue to rise at this rate, cuts will eventually be necessary that the general public will find unacceptable.

Ex-WU-Wien-Rektor Christoph Badelt

Possible Countermeasures
Among other things, the discussion focused on the financial challenges facing the Austrian healthcare system and what lies ahead. Christoph Badelt, former rector of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) and president of the Fiscal Council in Austria, used figures and projections to demonstrate that expenditures will continue to outpace revenues. He also presented examples of how to increase spending efficiency—for instance, by funding hospitals through a single source rather than the current mixed financing model.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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