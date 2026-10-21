“Bringing Medical Advances to Patients”

Possible Countermeasures

Among other things, the discussion focused on the financial challenges facing the Austrian healthcare system and what lies ahead. Christoph Badelt, former rector of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) and president of the Fiscal Council in Austria, used figures and projections to demonstrate that expenditures will continue to outpace revenues. He also presented examples of how to increase spending efficiency—for instance, by funding hospitals through a single source rather than the current mixed financing model.