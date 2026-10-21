Where the Black-Blue Coalition Falls Short of Its Own Goals

Rents Have Risen, Housing Budget Cut

In addition, the Black-Blue coalition wanted to curb rising housing costs in 2021 and “prevent cost drivers.” The SPÖ’s conclusion: Average rents, including operating costs, have risen from 7.40 to 9.20 euros per square meter since 2021. At the same time, the SPÖ points to a decline in housing subsidy funding: in 2009, the housing budget still accounted for 6.2 percent of the state budget; by 2025, it will amount to only about 3.5 percent. Binder: “If the state had maintained the 6.2 percent allocation, over one billion euros more would have flowed into affordable housing and the construction industry from 2021 to 2025 alone.”