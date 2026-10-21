Philipp Lukas: “The first thing I did was look in the mirror!”

They’ve brought in 10 top players and reshuffled roles within the coaching staff: Matej Hocevar is now in charge of the defense and penalty killing, while Mark Szücs assists with the forwards and power play.

For me, it was the right time for changes. I think they were for the better. We looked too old and too slow for my vision, and we knew: To play a different style of hockey, we need different players. The changes to the coaching staff were also very positive. We gave it a lot of thought: How can we reshape our style of play—as well as our communication with the players—to regain the freedom in our game? We’re now playing some really good hockey at times; we’re faster, more aggressive, and our reaction times and decision-making have improved again—we’re playing much more intuitively.