Black Wings Are Back
Philipp Lukas: “The first thing I did was look in the mirror!”
One month into the season in the ICE Hockey League. Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup (7:15 p.m.) against the Vienna Capitals, Black Wings coach Philipp Lukas told the “Krone” what lessons he learned from last season’s poor performance and how he got the Linz team back on track and into the top 3.
“Krone”: Mr. Lukas, the first month of the win2day ICE Hockey League is over, and the Black Wings are in the top 3. Did you think that was possible after last season’s poor performance?
Philipp Lukas: Of course ! The question is more: Would we have signed up for this two months ago? Absolutely! It’s extremely positive how the team has developed so far—we couldn’t be doing much better. We need to maintain this level and continue to build on the team chemistry and belief in our game that we’ve created.
It seems you’ve drawn the right conclusions after missing the playoffs.
You always have to look in the mirror first! I should have been different last season. I tried everything, but I didn’t manage to provide the right momentum. In terms of our skills with and without the puck, we weren’t anywhere near where we were the year before. I tried to develop and improve myself after the season.
What are you doing differently?
It’s a constant process of evaluation: reflecting on the players, the staff, and myself, and consistently involving a group of leadership players in this process. It’s great to see how they’re embracing their roles. I’m pleased that it’s paying off so quickly—it shows we’re on the right track.
They’ve brought in 10 top players and reshuffled roles within the coaching staff: Matej Hocevar is now in charge of the defense and penalty killing, while Mark Szücs assists with the forwards and power play.
For me, it was the right time for changes. I think they were for the better. We looked too old and too slow for my vision, and we knew: To play a different style of hockey, we need different players. The changes to the coaching staff were also very positive. We gave it a lot of thought: How can we reshape our style of play—as well as our communication with the players—to regain the freedom in our game? We’re now playing some really good hockey at times; we’re faster, more aggressive, and our reaction times and decision-making have improved again—we’re playing much more intuitively.
And you’re doing this with just a few foreign players. How’s the search for defensemen going?
We’ve shown that our philosophy is a viable path: there are plenty of opportunities for Austrian players! At times, we play with just five imports and a young goalie, yet we’re still successful. As for a defenseman, we’re on the lookout, but it’s not an easy time. Even when there’s something available on the market, players are looking toward other leagues.
All the coaches’ contracts expire at the end of the season!
Discussions have already taken place, and we’ll certainly find time for more.
Club president Peter Nader says: “Even when your time as head coach comes to an end, you’ll remain the athletic director.” Do you agree?
Yes, everyone knows that the Black Wings are more than just an employer to me. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and couldn’t imagine anything better right now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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