4.7 kilometers of highway will cost 1.3 billion euros

Greens Oppose “Blank Check”

The Greens, however, are calling it a “fiasco.” From their perspective, the state is now paying the price for “failing to include a contractual cost cap in the contract and thus having to absorb every price spike.” This “blank check” must go, and the co-financing must be renegotiated, announced parliamentary group leader Severin Mayr, referring to a corresponding motion by his faction. “Just think of all the things we could do for climate-friendly mobility with 1.3 billion euros,” muses mobility spokesperson Dagmar Engl, who criticizes the fact that “we have to fight for every public transit project and beg for every little bike path,” while here “increasingly astronomical sums are being poured into an ancient project.”