LIVE: Yamal! Barcelona ties the game again in Paris

Safonov was beaten at the near post

It was Hakimi, too, who lacked the composure to finish after the break (51'). That came back to haunt them for the time being. Fermin Lopez played a pass into the path of Espart, who beat Safonov with a shot into the near corner that wasn’t unstoppable. However, little changed in the flow of the game. Spurred on by the home crowd, PSG continued to dictate the pace and press forward. Torres was unlucky when his shot off a cross from Hakimi hit the post (71'). Shortly afterward, Hernandez scored with a powerful header off a corner kick by Doue.