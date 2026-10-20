New Rates and Deadlines
This Is How Long People Will Soon Have to Wait for Social Assistance
Social assistance has long been in need of reform, and now the government is finally taking action. In addition to cuts for those who refuse to integrate or work, a waiting period is also planned. The “Krone” breaks down who should receive how much.
Following its working meeting, the government announced a reform of social assistance. Plans include a waiting period and tiered benefit amounts: As reported, the base amount for individuals will be a uniform 860 euros across Austria, with supplements of up to 1,230 euros for successful integration and willingness to work.
New rates are now also planned for couples with children.
- One child: max. 307 euros
- Two children: min. 246 euros per child (492 euros total)
- Three children: min. 184 euros per child (372 euros total)
- Four children: at least 154 euros per child (616 euros total)
- From the fifth child onward: 148 euros each (740 euros total)
However, if individual federal states wish to pay more for the second through fourth child, they must be able to justify this—for example, by citing higher costs of living. The new rules thus closely align with the models in Lower Austria and Upper Austria, where social assistance is the most restrictive.
For comparison: How things are handled today in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Upper Austria, and how they are supposed to be in the future:
Concerns About a Lack of Integration Courses
The “red” federal states have so far taken a cautious stance. In Vienna, for example, there are still questions regarding the linking of financial assistance to German language and integration courses. There have long been complaints there that there are too few such courses available.
Criticism came from Styria, a Free Party (FPÖ) stronghold, from FPÖ State Social Affairs Minister Hannes Amesbauer (“The government wants to ride roughshod over the states”). “Amesbauer should be glad that we’re finally regulating social assistance in a clear and uniform way,” said ÖVP parliamentary group leader Ernst Gödl, defending the announced reform.
Benefits Only After Four Months
Anyone who has not yet contributed to the social security system will be subject to a waiting period—“even in Styria.” The duration is still under negotiation, with at least four and at most five months being considered. The draft bill is set to go out for review this week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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