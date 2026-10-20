Fears of a Shutdown Are Spreading at Linz Medical University

A stylish setting, but a sobering message: five distinguished gentlemen—three of them in white lab coats—and one lady addressed the press on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the JKU medLoft on the ninth floor of the ADM building on Linz’s KUK campus. Here’s what it’s all about: During the upcoming performance agreement period for universities (2028–2030), the 15a agreement on the financing and development of the Medical Faculty in Linz will expire at the end of 2028. At the same time, the second development phase will begin. This phase was already negotiated with the Ministry of Science last year. However, a binding funding commitment for the years 2029 through 2030—including the necessary additional funds—has yet to be secured. The amount in question is an additional 50 million euros.



The six-member “Panic Orchestra,” consisting of the leaders of JKU and Med-Uni, warned in unison: Securing this follow-on funding is of crucial importance for sustainably ensuring the planned further development of research and teaching, as well as the continued expansion of university medicine at the Kepler University Hospital. Without sufficient financial backing for the Medical Faculty, both the development of medical education—with 330 student slots per year—and the long-term provision of high-quality, cutting-edge medical care by the Kepler University Hospital would be at risk.