ATM Bomber
Witnesses Were Scared and Panicked: “It Was Creepy”
Following ATM explosions in Upper and Lower Austria as well as in Vienna, three Dutch nationals are set to stand trial in Wels on Tuesday. One case involves a heist in Gmunden, and the other one in Wels. One of the defendants is also alleged to have been involved in five ATM robberies in Vienna and Brunn am Gebirge.
The morning proceedings focused primarily on the spectacular ATM heist that took place on May 16, 2025, at a shopping center in Gmunden. After the criminals’ getaway car—an expensive Audi S8—was severely damaged in the incident, the defendants stole a student’s car keys at a nearby high school graduation celebration. The car, a VW Tiguan, was later set on fire in a wooded area to cover their tracks.
Five High School Graduates Questioned
A total of six high school graduates were threatened and robbed by the gangsters. Five of them testified as witnesses on Tuesday—two young women in person, and three others via video call. Although nearly a year and a half had passed, most of them could no longer recall the details clearly.
“I was afraid of the dark”
But they all reported one thing: The perpetrators, dressed in black and wearing masks, had terrified them. “I was very scared; it was really creepy. For a while, I was really afraid of the dark, but now I’m okay again,” said one brave student. She had managed to push the incident out of her mind—but during the trial, everything came flooding back, and she burst into tears. She was also the one who claimed to have seen a knife. That, too, became a sticking point on Tuesday: the presence of a weapon would have made the crime even more serious.
Ammonia Sprayed in the Face
The students at the time were celebrating a graduation prank in the school parking lot. Suddenly, masked men appeared and allegedly sprayed ammonia in the faces of some of them. Another student suffered from a painful eye infection for four days. She was sitting in a shopping cart during the attack and couldn’t get out because she couldn’t see anything. During the trial, one of the three defendants recalled that he was the one who had searched a student and taken his car keys.
Verdicts Expected
The prosecution therefore also charges the Dutch defendants with aggravated robbery, which the defense disputes. The defendants apologized to the witnesses: “They’re sorry they scared them. They didn’t mean to put them in danger; they just wanted to use their car.” According to the prosecution, verdicts are expected as early as Tuesday.
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