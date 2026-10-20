Witnesses Were Scared and Panicked: “It Was Creepy”

“I was afraid of the dark”

But they all reported one thing: The perpetrators, dressed in black and wearing masks, had terrified them. “I was very scared; it was really creepy. For a while, I was really afraid of the dark, but now I’m okay again,” said one brave student. She had managed to push the incident out of her mind—but during the trial, everything came flooding back, and she burst into tears. She was also the one who claimed to have seen a knife. That, too, became a sticking point on Tuesday: the presence of a weapon would have made the crime even more serious.