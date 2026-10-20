Long-standing feud between Schieder and Serbia

The dispute marks the latest escalation in a conflict that has been smoldering for years. In addition to the Serbian complaints following the 2023 election, Schieder has not held back on sharp criticism: as recently as the summer of 2026, the SPÖ MEP publicly gave the country a political grade of “Inadequate” as part of the EU enlargement report. Schieder criticized a “downward spiral of autocracy” under then-President Vučić, called for a freeze on EU funds, and urged active support for the Serbian opposition. For the leadership in Belgrade, this is the ultimate proof that Schieder is completely unsuitable as an impartial evaluator.