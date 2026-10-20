Clue to Three Cabins
Missing Carolin: Clairvoyant Claims to Know Where She Is
Michael Schneider, who describes himself as a psychic, recently led search and rescue teams to the body of a man during a missing persons search in South Tyrol. Now the German man believes he can also help in the case of Carolin, who is missing in the Tyrolean mountains.
The 56-year-old responded to the “Krone” report about the father’s desperate search for his 25-year-old daughter in the mountains near Leutasch (Innsbruck-Land district). According to Schneider, he has often been able to assist in missing persons searches and in solving crimes.
A recent “hit” in South Tyrol
The most recent instance of this occurred in September in the Hochpustertal valley of South Tyrol. A 69-year-old man was reported missing in a large area there; Schneider, a German national, provided emergency responders with the coordinates of the area where he suspected the missing man was located. And indeed: the body was found just 1.5 kilometers away.
Missing Since September 6
Now he has become involved in the case of Carolin Schmidt (25), who is reported missing. As previously reported, the young woman has been missing since September 6 in the border region between Mittenwald, Leutasch, and Ehrwald.
Did she slip and fall in a fatal accident?
“Carolin slipped during an accident—with fatal consequences,” he said with conviction in an interview with the “Krone.” And he provided the coordinates of where he believes the woman from Hesse is located. This would be an area in the Gaistal valley, within a triangle between the Wettersteinhütte, Wangalm, and Erinnerungshütte. “But she’s not right next to the huts; she’s a little way away from them.”
A gift is both a blessing and a curse
As in similar cases, he looked at the map and ran his fingers over it. “At some point, my fingers and eyes came to a stop,” explains the 56-year-old from faraway Saxony-Anhalt. Sometimes he can help, but sometimes he can’t, he adds. He’s always had this clairvoyant gift, he says, though it’s certainly not just a blessing—it’s also a burden.
I run my fingers over the map; eventually, my fingers and eyes come to a stop. Carolin had fallen; it wasn’t a suicide.
Michael Schneider, Seher und Heiler
Bild: Privat
According to the South Tyrolean news portal “stol.it,” one person who has been in close contact with Schneider for years is South Tyrolean university professor Paolo Reggiani, who has already followed several search operations. “I can’t explain it rationally—but his findings have convinced me,” Reggiani told “stol.it.”
The father can contact us at any time; we’ll drive through our area with him and assist him in his search, including with drones—all free of charge.
Regina Poberschnigg, Bergrettung Ehrwald
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Search Request Must Come from the Police
“If this man has already found missing people, then that’s something to take seriously,” says Michael Strigl, head of the Leutasch Mountain Rescue Service, which is responsible for the area. However, a request for a search must come from the Alpine Police.
Offer from the Ehrwald Mountain Rescue Service
Meanwhile, the Ehrwald Mountain Rescue Service (Reutte district) has an offer for the father. “He can contact us at any time; we’ll drive with him through our area and assist him in his search, including with drones—all free of charge,” says deputy station manager Regina Poberschnigg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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