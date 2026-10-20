Missing Carolin: Clairvoyant Claims to Know Where She Is

Did she slip and fall in a fatal accident?

“Carolin slipped during an accident—with fatal consequences,” he said with conviction in an interview with the “Krone.” And he provided the coordinates of where he believes the woman from Hesse is located. This would be an area in the Gaistal valley, within a triangle between the Wettersteinhütte, Wangalm, and Erinnerungshütte. “But she’s not right next to the huts; she’s a little way away from them.”