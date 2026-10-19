War in Ukraine
Wounded Soldier Rescued from the Front Lines by Drone
While Ukrainian forces continue to experience problems with the Starlink satellite internet service, they have apparently achieved a success that is unique worldwide: A wounded soldier was rescued from the front lines with the help of a drone.
On Monday, the 92nd Assault Brigade released a video showing the unmanned aerial vehicle descending toward a man in combat gear lying on the ground, who then straps himself to a winch before being hoisted up. The location of the rescue was not disclosed. According to the army, it was the world’s first operation of its kind in a combat zone.
Drone Unit: “His life is no longer in danger”
“The operation was successful; the wounded person was rescued! He is now receiving treatment, and his life is no longer in danger,” the brigade’s drone unit stated on Facebook. According to drone manufacturer Gurzuf Defense, the man had been on a dangerous combat mission at the front for nearly a year and a half and could not be rescued by conventional means. “Any attempt to reach him would have posed a fatal risk to the rescue team.”
According to the report, the multi-rotor aircraft first transported the man to a safer location, “where he was reunited with his comrades, who ensured he was taken to the hospital.” The mission lasted one hour and 14 minutes, during which the drone traveled a distance of 62 kilometers with the man on board.
Zelenskyy: Once Again Received No Warning of Attacks
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again lamented that his country had received no advance warning from its allies about Russian attacks on the energy sector. Overnight, Russia fired 16 ballistic missiles and more than 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered Shahed drones, Zelenskyy said Monday on Telegram. A subway station in Kyiv was attacked, killing one woman.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the allegations of withheld information on Monday. “There was no interruption,” he told reporters in Uzbekistan. He expressed irritation with Zelenskyy. At the same time, he said there had been “a software problem a few nights ago” with the Ukrainian early-warning system.
Ukrainian Air Force Downplays Criticism
The Ukrainian Air Force downplayed Zelenskyy’s criticism shortly thereafter. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat explained on local television that there had been no timely warning of the first wave of ballistic missiles that night. However, he added that information from allies had been received prior to the second wave of attacks. This, he said, had already happened on several occasions. Ihnat did not provide any details regarding the possible cause.
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