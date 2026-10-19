Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

War in Ukraine

Wounded Soldier Rescued from the Front Lines by Drone

Nachrichten
19.10.2026 21:23
The military reported: “The operation was successful; the wounded person was rescued!”
The military reported: “The operation was successful; the wounded person was rescued!”(Bild: 92. Sturmbrigade der ukrainischen Armee)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

While Ukrainian forces continue to experience problems with the Starlink satellite internet service, they have apparently achieved a success that is unique worldwide: A wounded soldier was rescued from the front lines with the help of a drone.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

On Monday, the 92nd Assault Brigade released a video showing the unmanned aerial vehicle descending toward a man in combat gear lying on the ground, who then straps himself to a winch before being hoisted up. The location of the rescue was not disclosed. According to the army, it was the world’s first operation of its kind in a combat zone.

Drone Unit: “His life is no longer in danger”
“The operation was successful; the wounded person was rescued! He is now receiving treatment, and his life is no longer in danger,” the brigade’s drone unit stated on Facebook. According to drone manufacturer Gurzuf Defense, the man had been on a dangerous combat mission at the front for nearly a year and a half and could not be rescued by conventional means. “Any attempt to reach him would have posed a fatal risk to the rescue team.”

According to the report, the multi-rotor aircraft first transported the man to a safer location, “where he was reunited with his comrades, who ensured he was taken to the hospital.” The mission lasted one hour and 14 minutes, during which the drone traveled a distance of 62 kilometers with the man on board.

Among other targets, a shopping center in Kyiv was struck this time.
Among other targets, a shopping center in Kyiv was struck this time.(Bild: EPA/MAXYM MARUSENKO)

Zelenskyy: Once Again Received No Warning of Attacks
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again lamented that his country had received no advance warning from its allies about Russian attacks on the energy sector. Overnight, Russia fired 16 ballistic missiles and more than 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered Shahed drones, Zelenskyy said Monday on Telegram. A subway station in Kyiv was attacked, killing one woman.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the allegations of withheld information on Monday. “There was no interruption,” he told reporters in Uzbekistan. He expressed irritation with Zelenskyy. At the same time, he said there had been “a software problem a few nights ago” with the Ukrainian early-warning system.

Ukrainian Air Force Downplays Criticism
The Ukrainian Air Force downplayed Zelenskyy’s criticism shortly thereafter. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat explained on local television that there had been no timely warning of the first wave of ballistic missiles that night. However, he added that information from allies had been received prior to the second wave of attacks. This, he said, had already happened on several occasions. Ihnat did not provide any details regarding the possible cause.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
19.10.2026 21:23
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf