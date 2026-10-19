Wounded Soldier Rescued from the Front Lines by Drone

Drone Unit: “His life is no longer in danger”

“The operation was successful; the wounded person was rescued! He is now receiving treatment, and his life is no longer in danger,” the brigade’s drone unit stated on Facebook. According to drone manufacturer Gurzuf Defense, the man had been on a dangerous combat mission at the front for nearly a year and a half and could not be rescued by conventional means. “Any attempt to reach him would have posed a fatal risk to the rescue team.”