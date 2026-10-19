Chinese Woman Stranded
Up the Mountain in “Schucherln” and Carrying a Handbag
It was likely the hope of taking a nice photo for social media that drove a young Chinese woman into the mountains of Upper Austria. But her gear was—to put it mildly—inappropriate, as was her knowledge of the wilderness, because animal tracks nearly led the 26-year-old to her doom. Once again, the mountain rescue team arrived just in the nick of time.
On Monday, a hiker called the police via the emergency line to report that she could hear cries for help coming from the forest near the Hinterer Gosausee. Two alpine police officers and members of the Gosau Mountain Rescue Service, which had also been alerted, responded and were able to establish voice contact—and, in some cases, visual contact—with the person in distress from the forest road.
Danger of a Fall
As it turned out, the young woman was stranded on a mountain ridge interspersed with rocky outcrops in treeless terrain. The Asian woman was instructed not to move any further to prevent a possible fall. The mountain rescue service ascended via a hunting trail, and the two alpine police officers climbed through the rocky terrain to reach the helpless 26-year-old Chinese woman. Finally, secured by a rope, she was brought down from the steep terrain and into the valley via the hunting trail.
Lake Circuit Went Wrong
The tourist stated that she had been following a hiking trail in the area of the “Hohen Holzmeisteralm” and had intended to hike around the Hinterer Gosausee, as she had encountered other hikers there. After some time, however, she lost the marked trail; instead of turning back, she continued following sparse animal tracks and thus found herself in increasingly rugged terrain. In addition, as the rescue teams noted, the woman was inadequately equipped, wearing transitional boots with smooth soles, street clothes, and carrying a handbag.
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