Up the Mountain in “Schucherln” and Carrying a Handbag

Lake Circuit Went Wrong

The tourist stated that she had been following a hiking trail in the area of the “Hohen Holzmeisteralm” and had intended to hike around the Hinterer Gosausee, as she had encountered other hikers there. After some time, however, she lost the marked trail; instead of turning back, she continued following sparse animal tracks and thus found herself in increasingly rugged terrain. In addition, as the rescue teams noted, the woman was inadequately equipped, wearing transitional boots with smooth soles, street clothes, and carrying a handbag.