Cargo compartment too small
Escalation: Police remove Styrian passenger from plane
An incident on a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Vienna caused quite a stir on Sunday evening. A passenger is said to have caused a disturbance over a piece of luggage, forcing the plane to return to the gate. The Styrian passenger in question, however, denies the allegations and gave his version of events to the “Krone.”
The Ryanair flight was actually scheduled to depart from Dublin to Vienna on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. But that didn’t happen at first. As an eyewitness initially reported to the “Krone,” a man from Styria is said to have complained repeatedly that he couldn’t stow his luggage in the compartment above his seat. The situation reportedly escalated, forcing the plane to return to the gate.
Styrian Man Denies the Allegations
The passenger in question (45), however, sees the matter completely differently. He said that he and his partner had “reserved seats by the emergency exit specifically to have more legroom.” Then, a flight attendant asked his partner to stow her “warm vest,” which she intended to use as a pillow, in the overhead compartment.
But there was no more room in the overhead compartment, which is why the flight attendant asked his partner to put the vest back on. “I gave her a really dirty look,” the man from Styria recounts. Shortly afterward, two police officers showed up and escorted the couple off the plane. “They probably didn’t like the look on my face,” says the 45-year-old. There was no argument.
950 euros for new plane tickets
The incident proved costly for the couple: they had to pay 950 euros for new tickets. They weren’t able to fly to Vienna until 7 a.m. the next morning. Before that, they had spent about twelve hours at the airport. The man from Styria doesn’t plan to take legal action: “It’s one person’s word against another’s.”
According to an eyewitness, the other passengers had to wait about two hours longer for their flight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.