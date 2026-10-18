State Leaders Send Air Travel Tax into a Tailspin

Johanna Mikl-Leitner is even more explicit in an interview with the “NÖ-Krone.” While she praises the government’s fuel price cap and industrial electricity rates, “we need to take even more action.” With regard to Schwechat, she says it is important “to abolish the flight tax altogether. “This tax weakens the region as a business hub and destroys jobs.” It does nothing to help the environment, “because passengers will then fly out of Bratislava instead of Schwechat.” The governor is convinced that the lost revenue would be offset by an increase in tourism.