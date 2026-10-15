Christmas shopping in October? Customers aren’t having it

It feels like it starts earlier every year: Christmas tree ornaments, cookies, and other items have been adorning store shelves since September. This isn’t going over well with customers: 79 percent of Austrians would prefer that Christmas treats and decorations not be offered until November at the earliest, according to a study by the Johannes Kepler University (JKU) in Linz. Only two to three percent want to start Christmas shopping as early as September. It’s also striking that older consumers generally want to see Christmas items on the shelves later than younger consumers do.