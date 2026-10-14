SPÖ Seeks “Places of Stagnation” in Election Campaign

The SPÖ asks: “Where in Upper Austria is nothing moving forward?”

Under the slogan “Get things moving instead of putting them off,” the SPÖ is now launching its statewide campaign. At the same time, Winkler and his team plan to search for so-called “places of stagnation.” Through the website anschieben.at, Upper Austrians can report where projects have been stalled for years. These can include dilapidated schools, lacking infrastructure, or even closed youth centers. The SPÖ wants to address such cases and present concrete solutions. “It’s also about increasing the pressure on political leaders,” says the SPÖ chairman.