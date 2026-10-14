In a Linz high-rise
Spectacular Turn of Events in Mysterious Glass Breakage Case
Following concerns about falling glass panels at the High Five Tower on Bulgariplatz in Linz, the scaffolding is now being dismantled. After months of the area being cordoned off, the city government is reopening the site. The “Krone” has seen the contents of the expert report. Surprise and bewilderment are spreading.
For months, shattered facade panes led to cordons and safety measures around the High Five Tower. Now the Linz city government has given the all-clear.
The “Krone” has obtained the expert report, which states: “The report shows that the documented glass breakages are spontaneous fractures, which are legally covered under OIB Guideline 4. At the same time, it is noted that the frequency of breakage in this particular project is very high. The last documented instance of a tempered ESG-H pane breaking occurred on July 18, 2026. Since then, despite high temperatures, strong winds, and other weather conditions, no further breakages have been reported by emergency response agencies.”
It is further noted that a residual risk still exists. The restricted area around the building should therefore be lifted immediately; “barriers, fences, and canopies will be removed,” according to the city’s building department.
Report any further glass breakage to the authorities
Whether this letter will allow residents to sleep more soundly remains to be seen. After all, residents were not allowed to fully open their windows throughout the summer. The cause of this remained unclear for a long time. Now it seems that officials are content to attribute the incidents to “spontaneous breakages.” Residents have been asked to report any further instances of broken glass to the relevant authorities.
The guesswork is over
“I hope things will return to normal now; after all, there’s been a lot of unrest for a long time. At least the guesswork and speculation should be over now,” said a tenant at Bulgariplatz. Unfortunately, the danger has not yet been completely averted.
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