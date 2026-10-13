The “flagship project” is facing harsh criticism

No added value—benefits only for the investor

“The density is too high for the neighborhood. On top of that, the three buildings—with apartments, offices, and a hotel—will lead to significant traffic congestion on the neighborhood’s already heavily trafficked streets,” says Pilipović. The added value for the general public is questionable, he argues, while the benefits for the investor are obvious. “We’ve submitted the applications for all three towers; now we’re waiting for the building permit hearing and approval, and—if everything goes according to plan—we hope construction will begin in the fall of 2027,” said Jochen Pawelka of the construction firm RoomBuus.