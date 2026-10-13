Three Towers Planned
The “flagship project” is facing harsh criticism
Supporters speak of revitalizing the Makartviertel neighborhood, while opponents cite overcrowding and increased traffic. Three towers are set to be built in Linz by 2029—a plan that Mayor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) is fighting against. The “Krone” investigated.
Nearly a decade after the initial presentation of the high-rise plans—then known as the “Dancing Towers”—the controversial project near the Barbara Cemetery could take a decisive step closer to implementation. The approval of the zoning plan is intended to lay the groundwork for three high-rises in the Makartviertel. “This is a flagship project, an upgrade for the entire neighborhood; additional green spaces will be created on a heavily paved area. Everyone who knows what they’re talking about—with the exception of Mr. Tomislav Pilipović—shares this view,” says Mayor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ), shaking his head. And the Green Party city council member is critical and doesn’t mince words.
No added value—benefits only for the investor
“The density is too high for the neighborhood. On top of that, the three buildings—with apartments, offices, and a hotel—will lead to significant traffic congestion on the neighborhood’s already heavily trafficked streets,” says Pilipović. The added value for the general public is questionable, he argues, while the benefits for the investor are obvious. “We’ve submitted the applications for all three towers; now we’re waiting for the building permit hearing and approval, and—if everything goes according to plan—we hope construction will begin in the fall of 2027,” said Jochen Pawelka of the construction firm RoomBuus.
The tallest tower (94 m) was purchased from ÖSW, the Austrian Housing Association; the 75-meter building will house 136 private apartments, with retail spaces also being built on the ground floor and first floor, and a hotel is planned for the 51-meter tower, for which a contract is about to be signed. According to rumors, it will be operated by B&B Hotels.
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