Just Like Gas: Government Should Cap Heating Prices

Those who heat with heating oil are currently having to dig deep into their pockets. Since the end of June, the price has risen by an average of 48.3 percent; compared to September of last year, the increase is as high as 75.4 percent. Owners of pellet heating systems are also having to pay significantly more: Prices have risen by 8.2 percent since June and by as much as 34 percent over the past year. And this is happening right now, just as the heating season is about to begin—or has already begun in some places.