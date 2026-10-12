Fans are ecstatic, but:
Not in the starting lineup! Alaba will have to wait a little longer
David Alaba is ready for his first appearance with Udinese! At 8:45 p.m., his new club will face FC Torino in Turin in a Serie A match (follow ithere in our live ticker). Even before the match, the excitement is high. For now, though, the Austrian will have to wait a little longer.
Italian newspapers had reported on Monday that Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic would start new signing David Alaba for the first time against Torino. However, the Austrian isn’t in the starting lineup just yet.
The ÖFB veteran is already ready for his Serie A debut, though, and has good reason to hope he’ll make his first appearance for the historic club at some point during today’s match.
And with his experience and track record, the Austrian could make an important contribution right away. After all, Udinese isn’t satisfied with its start to the new season. Too many goals conceded (11) and only four points after five matchdays—there’s clearly room for improvement.
“Alaba is a winner”
They’re especially looking to pick up three points against Torino, who are right next to them in the standings (same number of points, worse goal difference). And Alaba? The “Tifosi” certainly already have high expectations for the Austrian. “We believe in this project with you” and “Alaba is a winner” are some of the comments posted online shortly before the match.
His new coach is also already enthusiastic about the former Bayern and Real Madrid star. “He can play all three positions in the defense. I can’t wait for him to make his contribution,” said Runjaic. Let’s see how Alaba’s first night in Serie A unfolds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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