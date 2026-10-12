This Austrian city ranks among the world’s best

What Makes for a Good Life

The ranking is based on specific criteria. In the “Quality of Life” category, Oxford Economics takes into account, among other things, income, income distribution, housing costs, life expectancy, crime rates, and recreational and cultural offerings. So it’s about many factors that are crucial to a good life: How well can I make ends meet on my income? Where do I live? What can I do in my free time? The overall ranking also includes the areas of economy, human capital, environment, and governance. Linz ranks 99th out of 1,000 cities surveyed in this category.