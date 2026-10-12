Ranked 12th
This Austrian city ranks among the world’s best
For residents, it’s just part of everyday life, but internationally, it’s causing a stir: In the latest Global Cities Index by Oxford Economics, Linz ranks an outstanding 12th worldwide in terms of quality of life. In the overall ranking of the 1,000 cities surveyed, the provincial capital also ranks among the top 10 percent.
Sometimes it takes an outside perspective to see what’s right on your doorstep. In the 2026 Global Cities Index by Oxford Economics, Linz ranks 12th out of 1,000 cities worldwide in terms of quality of life. In the overall ranking, Linz ranks 99th, placing it among the top 10 percent.
“That really makes my Linz heart beat faster! As mayor, this makes me especially happy. A coffee in the city center, a walk along the Danube, or a soccer game: it’s often the everyday things that show why we feel at home here. The fact that Linz also ranks so highly internationally is a wonderful affirmation,” says Mayor Dietmar Prammer.
What Makes for a Good Life
The ranking is based on specific criteria. In the “Quality of Life” category, Oxford Economics takes into account, among other things, income, income distribution, housing costs, life expectancy, crime rates, and recreational and cultural offerings. So it’s about many factors that are crucial to a good life: How well can I make ends meet on my income? Where do I live? What can I do in my free time? The overall ranking also includes the areas of economy, human capital, environment, and governance. Linz ranks 99th out of 1,000 cities surveyed in this category.
At the same time, an international ranking does not reflect every individual’s personal circumstances. Those looking for an apartment or hoping for improvements in their own neighborhood expect concrete answers. With the discussion series “Your Neighborhood. Your Opinion,” Mayor Prammer is seeking direct dialogue: Residents voice their concerns and set priorities together.
“I want the people of Linz to be able to say for themselves: I like living here; I feel at home here. To achieve that, we must preserve what has proven successful and improve where everyday life still has its challenges. That’s exactly why I’m listening to what people in their neighborhoods need.” Incidentally, the most livable city is Canberra, Australia.
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