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Uliana Is Heading Toward a Green Future

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11.10.2026 00:01
The training program focuses on controlling, monitoring, and optimizing state-of-the-art ...
The training program focuses on controlling, monitoring, and optimizing state-of-the-art facilities.(Bild: voestalpine AG)
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Von Promotion Team

After two years at HAK, Uliana (20) ultimately decided to pursue a technical apprenticeship. As part of her training as a process technician at voestalpine in Linz, she is constantly learning about new areas. She already has a clear goal in mind for the future.

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Now in her fourth year of apprenticeship, Uliana has already experienced many facets of the program. “Process engineering is a very diverse field. From electrical engineering to hydraulics, control systems, and even turning and milling—our training covers just about everything,” she explains.

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I can definitely see myself working in the new electric arc furnace facility someday.

Uliana, 20 Jahre, Prozesstechnik-Lehrling

Every two to four weeks, she rotates through different departments within the plant. As a trainee process technician, the 20-year-old controls, monitors, and optimizes state-of-the-art production facilities and ensures that manufacturing processes run efficiently, safely, and to a high standard of quality. She often works with digital control systems: “I especially enjoy working at the control stations in the cold rolling mill.”

Uliana also already has clear ideas about her professional future: She wants to play an active role in shaping the transformation of steel production. “I could very well imagine working someday in the new electric arc furnace facility currently under construction in Linz and thereby contributing to environmentally friendly steel production.”

APPRENTICESHIP AT VOESTALPINE

Approximately 480 young professionals are currently being trained at voestalpine’s Upper Austrian locations. There are around 20 apprenticeship programs to choose from. Find all the information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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