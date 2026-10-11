Temperatures May Drop Below Freezing
First frost, then sunshine: Here’s what the new week has in store
The weather will show its friendlier side again next week. After some cloudy spells, the country can look forward to more and more hours of sunshine. But while daytime highs of up to 22 degrees are possible, mornings in some places will already have people shivering with temperatures below freezing. A minor weather disturbance will also disrupt the golden autumn weather.
Monday will start off a bit mixed. Remnant clouds will linger on the northern side of the Alps, and there may still be scattered light rain in the south and southeast. But don’t worry: As the day progresses, most regions will see a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. In the mountains, isolated showers are possible, with the snow line ranging between 1,400 and 1,700 meters.
The weather gods are particularly kind to western Austria. There, local patches of fog will clear, and the sun will take over. Temperatures ranging from 12 to 18 degrees will be quite pleasant.
Tuesday will start with fog and high fog in some places. But the gray haze usually won’t last long and will give way to bright sunshine as the morning progresses. In many places, the sky will even be nearly cloudless—perfect conditions for soaking up some more autumn sunshine.
However, this idyllic weather won’t last too long in the west: by the afternoon and evening, thicker clouds from the next weather front will already be on the horizon. With temperatures ranging from 13 to 18 degrees, it will remain pleasantly mild during the day. In the morning, however, it’s time to bundle up again: temperatures will range from minus one to plus seven degrees. That means the first frosty morning hours of the week are already here!
Right in the middle of the week , the sun takes a hit. A weather front is moving across Austria, initially bringing thick clouds to many areas. Some rain is also expected, especially north of the main Alpine ridge and in the north. However, we’ll likely be spared a full day of gray skies: As the afternoon progresses, the precipitation will ease off, and the cloud cover will gradually break up.
You can check our interactive rain map to see when and how much rain will fall in your region:
Especially in the west and south, you can look forward to sunny spells later on. Temperatures will also be favorable: highs of 12 to 21 degrees are possible, with the warmest conditions in the west.
After this brief weather dip, things will start looking up again. Although patches of fog and high fog may initially spread across the northern Alpine foothills, along the eastern edge of the Alps, and as far as the southeast, the gray haze will mostly clear up over the course of the morning.
After that, a pleasant, sunny fall day awaits in many places. Although some high clouds will drift across the sky, they may temporarily dim the sunshine a bit in the east. With light winds, temperatures will rise to 14 to 21 degrees. In the morning, however, it will still be cool, ranging from two to nine degrees.
Autumn will also show its pleasant side as the weekend begins. Along the Danube and in the south, isolated patches of fog may linger in the early morning hours. Once these clear, however, sunshine will prevail across much of the country. Temperatures will rise once again: 14 to 22 degrees are expected on Friday, with the highest readings anticipated in the west.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Schon bald erwartet Sie auf krone.at ein rundum erneuerter Forenbereich mit vielen neuen Features! Mehr Informationen finden Sie hier.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.