First frost, then sunshine: Here’s what the new week has in store

However, this idyllic weather won’t last too long in the west: by the afternoon and evening, thicker clouds from the next weather front will already be on the horizon. With temperatures ranging from 13 to 18 degrees, it will remain pleasantly mild during the day. In the morning, however, it’s time to bundle up again: temperatures will range from minus one to plus seven degrees. That means the first frosty morning hours of the week are already here!