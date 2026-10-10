Crash in the Dark
Rescuers Guided to the Injured Person by the Light of a Lighter
Mountain rescuers from Bad Ischl were called to an incident on the Katrin (Upper Austria) on Friday evening. A hiker had fallen about ten meters and was shouting for help along with a companion.
A trip to the Katrin near Bad Ischl ended with a 17-year-old in the hospital. The teenager from the Vöcklabruck district had taken the cable car up the mountain with a friend of the same age around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. After a snack at the inn, the pair began their descent around 5:15 p.m.
Fatal Shortcut
To make faster progress, the teenagers decided to take a shortcut across the cable car tracks, but as darkness fell, they found themselves in rough, rocky terrain. Around 7:00 p.m., the 17-year-old fell about ten meters and was left injured on a rocky ledge, with his cell phone destroyed in the fall. His companion was still able to contact his father before his cell phone’s battery died.
Rappelled from the cabin
A rapid-response team from the Bad Ischl Mountain Rescue Service was on its way to the injured boy via the cable car shortly thereafter. Even as they were ascending, the rescuers heard cries for help and saw the light from a lighter. The cable car was stopped, and the first responders rappelled directly from the cabin down to the two boys.
Complex Rescue
Since a helicopter rescue was not possible due to the cable car and the dense foliage, the 17-year-old had to be carried on a stretcher first down to the ski slope and then to the Wildenstein ruins. Around 12:45 a.m., he was handed over to the ambulance crew there and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
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