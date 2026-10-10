Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ÖSV in a New Look

“The style is top-notch! Now we just have to win!”

Nachrichten
10.10.2026 13:00
Cool! The new “outfits” of the Ski Austria stars
Cool! The new “outfits” of the Ski Austria stars(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Von Christian Mayerhofer und Oliver Gaisbauer

It was about much more than just the outfit: At the presentation of the new ÖSV “outfit” at PlusCity, Anna Gasser revealed that she’s sticking with it. One athlete proudly showcased the new look, but he didn’t quite feel at ease on stage. And Mario Stecher suffered a torn ligament in the movie theater . . .

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

On Friday, PlusCity in Pasching was transformed into a winter sports paradise. Kids lined up at the interactive stations (such as VR ski jumping or laser biathlon), as well as at the autograph sessions, and the kids’ press conference was also a huge success. And at the World Cup starting house in Gosau, lots of souvenir photos were taken. The kids were beaming. And so was Anna Gasser, who had a lot of fun with her young fans. The “Snowboard Queen” took center stage yesterday during the Ski Austria Stars’ outfit presentation at PlusCity in Pasching.

“A Long Time to Think It Over”
The two-time Olympic champion announced that she will continue her career! “I had plenty of time to think about what’s best for me. But with these three events in Austria,” she told the “Krone,” referring to the Air and Style at Innsbruck’s Bergisel, the World Cup at Kreischberg, and—to cap off her career—the World Championships in Montafon, “it was hard for me to stop. So I’ll take these three select and very special events with me, but I’ll also devote myself to film projects in deep snow, for example. I’m healthy, have already had plenty of days on the snow, and am in great spirits,” said the 35-year-old, who later cut a fine figure on the runway.

ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher helped Stefan Kraft (M.) into his 4F outfit
ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher helped Stefan Kraft (M.) into his 4F outfit(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Conny Hütter and Manuel Feller had fun with the kids
Conny Hütter and Manuel Feller had fun with the kids(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Selfies with Anna Gasser were in high demand
Selfies with Anna Gasser were in high demand(Bild: GEPA)
“Krone” contest winners Elias (12) and Emilia Leonfellner (8) met ÖSV stars like Teresa ...
“Krone” contest winners Elias (12) and Emilia Leonfellner (8) met ÖSV stars like Teresa Stadlober.(Bild: Karoline Singer)

Not only really cool, but also functional
Just like the men’s ski team. “I don’t feel at all comfortable on the runway—but I’m proud to wear the new clothes,” said Marco Schwarz about the outfits designed by ÖSV partners “F4” and “Colmar,” while teammate Manuel Feller joked: “Blacky has the perfect model’s face—and the girls look great, too. The style is spot-on; now we just need to rack up some wins!” Which is exactly what Austria’s “Eagles” are planning. Stefan Kraft smiled: “The new gear is really cool and works for every situation: cold, warm, warming up—and we’re all set for the medal ceremonies, too!”

“Krone” Contest Winners as Runway Stars
While the Ski Austria stars presented the new collection, the“Kronecontest winnerswere backstage, all excited: A drawing determined which child would walk hand-in-hand down the runway with which winter athlete. It was an exciting day on which many a dream came true. Take Laura Nikles (9), for example: She met her big idol, Julia Scheib, had her ski helmet autographed, and even managed to snap a photo with her. By the way, after the fashion show, Laura headed straight to Kaprun, where she took part in ski training herself on Saturday—with one big goal: to be as great as Julia Scheib one day.

A special moment for Laura (9): As one of our “Krone” contest winners, she met her idol, Julia ...
A special moment for Laura (9): As one of our “Krone” contest winners, she met her idol, Julia Scheib.(Bild: Karoline Singer)

Neo’s Secretary General Praised by the Boss
“We really like the collection, and the quality is superb,” said Daniel Tschofenig, who was also impressed—as was President Roswitha Stadlober of Neo Secretary-General Jan Überall: “He’s a hard worker who’s capable of so much. We work closely and well together.”

“It’ll be fine by the time the season starts”
So, is everything perfect? Not quite! Mario Stecher had a rough time: The sports director tripped on a step in the movie theater and limped all afternoon: “I heard a snap—it’s definitely a torn ligament in my ankle.” He added: “But I’ll be fine by the time the World Cup races start!”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
10.10.2026 13:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Schon bald erwartet Sie auf krone.at ein rundum erneuerter Forenbereich mit vielen neuen Features! Mehr Informationen finden Sie hier.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf