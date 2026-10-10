“The style is top-notch! Now we just have to win!”

“A Long Time to Think It Over”

The two-time Olympic champion announced that she will continue her career! “I had plenty of time to think about what’s best for me. But with these three events in Austria,” she told the “Krone,” referring to the Air and Style at Innsbruck’s Bergisel, the World Cup at Kreischberg, and—to cap off her career—the World Championships in Montafon, “it was hard for me to stop. So I’ll take these three select and very special events with me, but I’ll also devote myself to film projects in deep snow, for example. I’m healthy, have already had plenty of days on the snow, and am in great spirits,” said the 35-year-old, who later cut a fine figure on the runway.