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Antitrust Court

Draft Decision

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11.09.2026 14:03
The Salzburg Exhibition Center.
The Salzburg Exhibition Center.(Bild: Andreas Tröster)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

At the request of the Federal Competition Authority (BWB), the Antitrust Court imposed a fine of EUR 65,000 on Messezentrum Salzburg GmbH (“Messezentrum Salzburg”) for providing inaccurate and misleading information in a merger notification. The issue apparently concerned a non-controlling stake in Design Center Linz Betriebsgesellschaft. 

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On May 27, 2024, Messezentrum Salzburg notified the BWB of a merger with EAFINITY Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH (hereinafter “EAFINITY”) (see Z-6594). The subject of the merger was the acquisition by Messezentrum Salzburg of the operations of certain trade shows at Messezentrum Salzburg and at the Design Center Linz.

During the review of the merger, it became known that, as part of the proposed merger, the Salzburg Exhibition Center would also acquire a non-controlling stake in Design Center Linz Betriebsgesellschaft m.b.H. & Co KG and thus in a direct competitor.

Inaccurate Information
As a result, material aspects of the merger were either not disclosed at all or only partially disclosed, leading to inaccurate and misleading information in the merger notification. Inaccurate or misleading information in merger notifications may result in fines. The BWB therefore filed a motion with the Antitrust Court to impose a fine.

The Cartel Court found that the merger notification contained inaccurate and misleading information. It was not disclosed to the authority that the acquisition of EAFINITY also entailed the acquisition of a non-controlling minority stake in a competitor, as well as associated competition-relevant control, inspection, and secondment rights. The Antitrust Court granted the BWB’s motion and imposed a fine of EUR 65,000. The decision is final.

Commitments
Messezentrum Salzburg cooperated fully and continuously with the BWB both during the merger proceedings and after their conclusion. In addition, the company committed to complying with binding conditions (commitments), did not dispute the facts presented, and issued an acknowledgment. Against this background, the BWB considers the fine imposed to be appropriate and sufficient based on general and specific deterrence considerations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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