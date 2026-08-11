Fatal Boat Trip: Vorarlberg Man to Remain in Custody

“I gave false testimony”

During his interrogation, the young man blurts out: “I gave false testimony at the first trial. I had trusted my lawyer at the time, and he gave me bad advice.” The background: At the first trial in April—when the charge was grossly negligent homicide—the 26-year-old had claimed that he had been steering the motorboat with full concentration at all times. That’s ultimately what landed him the murder charge: The judge’s reasoning at the time was that if he had been looking out at the lake, he must have seen the sailboat, and therefore the collision would have been intentional.

Now the defendant is presenting a completely different version of events; in tears, he admits: He had been distracted by his cell phone, taking photos and chatting—and therefore wasn’t constantly paying attention to the lake. The victim’s attorney pressed him: “If you had been looking in the direction of travel, would you have seen the sailboat?” The quiet reply: “Yes, pretty sure.”