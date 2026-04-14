Barcelona Wins—But Is Eliminated by Atlético

Barcelona celebrates early

Atletico vs. Barcelona took the stage for the sixth time this season. The Madrid side had already knocked the Blaugrana out of the title race in the Copa del Rey semifinals. However, the lead from the first leg melted away quickly. Juan Musso had to dive after just half a minute to stop a shot by Yamal; a few minutes later, Atletico’s goalkeeper was beaten. The young Spanish star capitalized on a mistake by former Barca defender Clement Lenglet in his 150th competitive match for Barcelona, coolly slotting the ball through Musso’s legs.