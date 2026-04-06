Further away than ever before
Live: The Artemis II crew is now orbiting the Moon
On Monday, the NASA mission “Artemis II” reached a historic milestone: As the four astronauts—Americans Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen—orbited the Moon in the Orion “Integrity” spacecraft, they set a record: At a distance of approximately 406,778 kilometers from Earth, they flew farther than any human has ever gone before, surpassing the previous record set by “Apollo 13” (1970, 400,171 km). You can follow all developments in real time in the livestream above.
At exactly 7:57 p.m. (CEST), the moment arrived: Amid tears of joy, the crew realized they were already more than 400,171 kilometers from Earth—and had thus broken the record set by the “Apollo 13” mission in 1970. This makes for the perfect spectacular start to tonight’s highlight in space.
“Today, you are crossing this boundary for all of humanity,” NASA engineer and astronaut Jenni Gibbons told the crew from the Houston Mission Control Center. The mission is a crucial test flight and paves the way for the first planned moon landing since “Apollo 17” in 1972. According to NASA, however, this is not scheduled to take place until 2028—no landing was planned for this mission.
En route to the Moon’s sphere of influence
The four astronauts launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday and successfully placed the capsule into Earth orbit about 24 hours later. Early this morning, at 6:42 a.m. (CEST), Orion entered the Moon’s gravitational influence. From that moment on, the Moon’s gravity exerted a stronger pull on the spacecraft than Earth’s, preparing the crew for the critical lunar flyby maneuver.
The schedule for the lunar flyby
- 7:00 p.m. (CEST): Start of NASA live broadcast
- 7:30/8:45p.m. ( CEST): Start of observations
- 7:56 p.m. (CEST): Apollo 13 record surpassed
- 12:44 a.m.–1:25 a.m. (CEST): Radio silence
- 1:02 a.m. ( CEST): Closestapproach to the Moon
- 1:05 a.m. (CEST): Farthest distance from Earth
- 2:35–3:32 a.m. (CEST): Solar eclipse from space
- 3:20 a.m. (CEST): End of main observation phase
The capsule passes the Moon at a distance of approximately 6,550 kilometers, allowing the astronauts to see both Earth and the Moon at the same time—a view no human has ever been able to enjoy before.
Discovery of new craters on the far side
During the flyby, the crew took high-resolution photographs of previously unknown regions on the far side of the Moon. They named a particularly striking crater “Carroll” in honor of Commander Wiseman’s wife, who had died of cancer. They also documented the Orientale crater, also known as the “Grand Canyon of the Moon.”
“It’s a very special crater region, and until today, no human had actually seen it,” reported astronaut Koch in a broadcast for children in Canada.
As early as Sunday, the astronauts had photographed Earth and the Moon from a unique perspective and transmitted their impressions to NASA via video after having traveled about two-thirds of the way to the Moon.
Radio Silence, Solar Eclipse, and Historic Messages
A particularly dramatic moment was the roughly 40-minute radio silence while Orion disappeared behind the Moon. The crew had to work in complete isolation, without contact with Mission Control. Later, they observed a total solar eclipse from space, during which the Moon completely obscured the Sun—a unique natural spectacle for scientific analysis of the solar corona.
During their flight, the astronauts also received a historic message from Jim Lovell, who had participated in the Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 missions and has since passed away. “It’s a historic day, and I know how busy you’ll be, but don’t forget to enjoy the view,” Lovell said in the message recorded before his death.
Pioneers of the New Artemis Generation
The four astronauts are experiencing the mission differently: For Wiseman, Glover, and Koch, it was their second flight into space; Hansen was flying for the first time. Koch is the first woman on a NASA lunar mission, Glover the first Black astronaut, and Hansen the first Canadian. Despite the intense mission, they celebrated Easter in the capsule, with an improvised dehydrated egg dish in the cramped cabin, which offers about as much space as two minivans.
Direct return to Earth after the flyby
After orbiting the Moon, Orion begins the approximately four-day return to Earth—on a free-fall trajectory, guided solely by the Moon’s gravity, without additional propulsion. For NASA, “Artemis II” is a crucial test for future missions, particularly the planned moon landing in 2028. With this, the agency is building a bridge from the Apollo era to a new generation of crewed moon flights.
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