LIVE: 3-0 after 13 minutes! LASK dismantles Austria

The visitors were reeling after the disastrous start and were punished again after losing possession in midfield. A deflected shot by returnee Sascha Horvath landed at the feet of Usor, who slotted it home from close range. According to Sky, Austria had never before conceded three goals in the first quarter-hour in their league history. Just three minutes later, the ball found the back of the LASK net as well: Kalajdzic headed a free kick into the center, where Lee Tae-seok simply fired it in from 20 meters out.