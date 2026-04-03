Viennese woman (35) harassed
Food delivery driver becomes aggressive and exposes himself
Shocking incident in Vienna-Hernals on Maundy Thursday: Eva S. is said to have been sexually harassed by a Lieferando driver. What began as an order for cat food ended in a police investigation.
The shock still runs deep. Eva (name changed by the editors) still can’t quite believe what happened to her on Thursday morning in her own home. And yet the day had started so unremarkably. “I ordered cat food on Lieferando,” began the unbelievable, this completely bizarre story. A few minutes later, the delivery driver was already standing at the scientist’s door.
“Can I pet him?”
When the doorbell rang, little “Momo” jumped onto the 35-year-old’s shoulders as he often did—a cherished habit between the two. While Eva accepted the food, the driver likely admired the cat on her shoulder. “Can I pet her?” he asked. The 35-year-old agreed. Suddenly, however, she felt a hand on her breast. “I was startled, but assumed it had simply happened unintentionally while petting the cat,” she recounts in an interview with the “Krone.”
The man with an accent and dark hair asked if he could use the bathroom. In her kindness, Eva agreed. She thought to herself that the job as a delivery driver must also be challenging and not exactly a “walk in the park”... And then this situation is said to have occurred: “He went into the bathroom,” the cat owner describes. What is said to have happened next plays out over and over again in the 35-year-old’s mind: The guy is said to have relieved himself with the door open, then left the bathroom—in full (from his perspective) virility.
The situation escalated completely
He apparently presented his (erect) genitals completely unabashedly and grinned like a Cheshire cat. Completely exposed, the delivery man stood silently in front of Eva, she says. She fled to the bedroom. “Please go away!” she recalls shouting. The man briefly retreated into the bathroom, but: “He pretended he needed to relieve himself again, but then he came back out with his pants open.” Once more, the scientist asked the perpetrator to leave the apartment. He finally mumbled an “I’m sorry” and fled.
Desperate, disgusted, and completely traumatized, the 35-year-old immediately called the women’s emergency hotline, which advised her to report the incident to the police right away. A few hours later, the forensic team was already at her door.
The Vienna Police confirm the incident in Vienna-Hernals at 11:40 a.m. The investigation is being conducted under Section 218 of the Austrian Criminal Code, i.e., sexual harassment involving a sexual act. A conviction carries a sentence of up to six months in prison—provided the alleged perpetrator in the Lieferando case is caught. The manhunt for him is in full swing.
“We regret”
Shortly after the incident, Eva tried to get information from Lieferando regarding the man. To no avail. The delivery driver’s employer initially remained silent toward the 35-year-old regarding his identity. Sometime on Good Friday, a woman from the Communications & Public Relations department at Lieferando Austria finally got in touch—the head of the department, as she writes. “We deeply regret the incident you described and, as a company, would like to help clarify the matter as quickly as possible and support the authorities in this effort. Please describe the incident to us again.” She requested some information: order number, copy of the police report (if available).
Lieferando also emphasized its “regret and horror” over the incident to the “Krone” on Friday. They stated that they are taking the matter “extremely seriously” and have “immediately initiated measures to investigate and collate” the information received through various channels.
The scientist will do everything in her power to assist the authorities in taking the “delivery driver” off the streets. Because one thing has become clear to her at the end of the day: “My freedom to be alone has been taken from me.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
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Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
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