Food delivery driver becomes aggressive and exposes himself

The man with an accent and dark hair asked if he could use the bathroom. In her kindness, Eva agreed. She thought to herself that the job as a delivery driver must also be challenging and not exactly a “walk in the park”... And then this situation is said to have occurred: “He went into the bathroom,” the cat owner describes. What is said to have happened next plays out over and over again in the 35-year-old’s mind: The guy is said to have relieved himself with the door open, then left the bathroom—in full (from his perspective) virility.