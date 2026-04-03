“It’s probably over” – Vonn and Svindal part ways!

“It’s probably over. Unfortunately, she needs more physical therapists and doctors than ski coaches right now,” said legend Svindal to the Norwegian daily “Verdens Gang.” Yet Vonn had only introduced the Norwegian as her coach last summer—with the clear goal of making another run at the Olympics. Two victories held great promise, but then came Vonn’s dramatic crash. She tore her cruciate ligament, suffered a severe fall at the Olympics, and even faced the possibility of a leg amputation. “Unfortunately, she needs more physical therapists and doctors than a ski coach right now,” said Svindal.