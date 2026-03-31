Manhunt in the ski resort
Police chase burglars in Ischgl with snowcats
Scenes straight out of a movie unfolded in the Tyrolean winter sports mecca of Ischgl: Two burglars “helped themselves” to goods in the middle of the night at a mountain restaurant in the ski resort and then fled across the slopes. An employee spotted the duo and raised the alarm. The police then launched a manhunt—using snowcats!
In a place where thousands of skiers gather during the day, a spectacular and anything but routine police operation took place early Monday morning: right in the heart of the Ischgl ski resort!
What happened? Around 2 a.m., two initially unknown burglars gained access to a mountain restaurant. The criminal duo ransacked the cash registers in the office and then made off with the stolen cash. The perpetrators fled down the ski slope toward the valley.
Caretaker Raised the Alarm
The caretaker, who lives in the building, caught wind of the nighttime visitors and immediately alerted the police. However, a standard patrol car was of no use in this case—so a “Plan P” had to be implemented quickly—P stands for snowcat!
Thanks to the footprints discovered in the fresh snow, the search area could be quickly and significantly narrowed down.
Ein Ermittler zur „Krone“
Police officers from the Ischgl Precinct were transported to the ski area in snow groomers. The search could thus begin. “Thanks to the footprints discovered in the fresh snow, the search area could be quickly and significantly narrowed down,” an investigator told the “Krone.”
Hiding in the woods in sneakers
Ultimately, the two suspects were apprehended. They had hidden in a wooded area below a ski slope. The alleged perpetrators are two Kosovars aged 19 and 31, who were anything but “winter-ready” for such a heist in the ski resort. Among other things, the men were wearing only sneakers.
Down to the valley in a “snowcat taxi”
In any case, the handcuffs clicked. The two suspects were arrested and—how could it be otherwise—taken down to the valley in the “snowcat taxi.” After being questioned, the duo was transferred to the Innsbruck correctional facility.
Further investigations into this spectacular case are currently underway—among other things, the possibility of a third person involved in the crime has not yet been ruled out...
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