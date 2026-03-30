Major Restaurant Fire: Tenant and Accomplice Convicted!

“Didn’t Want to Believe It”

The second defendant, in turn, argued that the landlord’s threat to evict him from the restaurant, his cocaine addiction, and financial hardships had driven him to commission the arson. “It was an emotional time, and I didn’t want to accept that I had to leave the restaurant,” said the former restaurateur, who, like the first defendant, is currently in pretrial detention and is also from Bulgaria. The tenant had vehemently denied the crime in the run-up to the trial—unlike his compatriot.