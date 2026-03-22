Kühbauer: “… then we would have picked up three points”

Dietmar Kühbauer (LASK coach): “If the game had lasted just one minute, we would have taken all three points. You can’t get off to a better start, but then we conceded a goal too quickly—we didn’t defend well on a corner. Rapid then took control of the game; it looked good on the surface, and they deserved to score the 2-1. In the first half, we didn’t play with the aggressiveness we’re capable of, and overall we didn’t execute our game plan as we’d hoped. In the second half, we took control of the game but conceded the third goal—again from a corner. Still, we stayed in the game, made it 2-3, but then conceded the 2-4 too quickly. That was the end of the game. We can do better. But Rapid also played quite well, especially in the first half.”