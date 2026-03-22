After LASK's loss
Kühbauer: “… then we would have picked up three points”
You can read HERE what the winners and losers had to say after the matches between TSV Hartberg and FK Austria Wien, as well as SK Rapid and LASK!
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): “The key was clearly the red card. It was a red card; there’s no arguing that. We were just getting into the game at that point. In the second half, I can only congratulate my team on their morale and fighting spirit. I don’t blame Schopp too much; you could see he showed a lot of promise. I expect a decision regarding my future to be made in the next week or two.”
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): “Of course , the red card played into our hands. It’s very difficult here; Hartberg doesn’t give up much space on this bumpy surface. We put in a focused performance. Taking the points here isn’t easy.”
Johannes Hoff Thorup (Rapid coach): “It was good and bad, because it wasn’t the start we had envisioned. The mindset and character of the players—to fight back like that and, at times, show the best soccer of the season—impressed me. I’m very satisfied with our performance. The team always stuck to the game plan. But it’s still hard for us to carry out our game plan for 90 minutes. I can see in their eyes that some players are a bit tired; the break is okay—it’s not bad to have a few days with less intensity.”
Dietmar Kühbauer (LASK coach): “If the game had lasted just one minute, we would have taken all three points. You can’t get off to a better start, but then we conceded a goal too quickly—we didn’t defend well on a corner. Rapid then took control of the game; it looked good on the surface, and they deserved to score the 2-1. In the first half, we didn’t play with the aggressiveness we’re capable of, and overall we didn’t execute our game plan as we’d hoped. In the second half, we took control of the game but conceded the third goal—again from a corner. Still, we stayed in the game, made it 2-3, but then conceded the 2-4 too quickly. That was the end of the game. We can do better. But Rapid also played quite well, especially in the first half.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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